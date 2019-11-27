International Development News
Development News Edition

FAO supporting Armenia to address abandoned agricultural land issue

The workshop brings together about 30 representatives and specialists from the Ministry of Economy, Cadastre Committee, Armenian National Agrarian University, extension services, and regional and village administrations.  

FAO supporting Armenia to address abandoned agricultural land issue
“The purpose of today’s workshop is to launch project activities and to introduce it to the main partners with a role to play in the implementation of a new land policy framework,” noted FAO land tenure officer Morten Hartvigsen. Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than one-third of agricultural land in Armenia is out of use. Countering land abandonment is one of the top priorities in the country's agricultural sector. An FAO workshop today marks the start of a project supporting the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia in addressing the problem of abandoned agricultural land.

The workshop brings together about 30 representatives and specialists from the Ministry of Economy, Cadastre Committee, Armenian National Agrarian University, extension services, and regional and village administrations.

"The purpose of today's workshop is to launch project activities and to introduce it to the main partners with a role to play in the implementation of a new land policy framework," noted FAO land tenure officer Morten Hartvigsen.

Similar to many countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the development of rural areas and the economy as a whole is challenged by small farm sizes and excessive land fragmentation, originating from land reforms in the 1990s. In the years after independence, some farms became bigger, yet many others began to shrink. As of 2014, almost 60 percent of holdings had less than one hectare of agricultural land.

Based on an analysis conducted earlier, FAO proposed a conceptual framework for policy, legal, and institutional-level measures. This establishment of a new institution, called the Land Agency, would then be responsible for formulating and implementing land policies and land market regulation.

The one-year project will particularly support the development of a legal structure to empower the Land Agency and enable a land management toolbox. This will provide a greater focus and support to the "mediation of lease" between landowners and tenants with lease-related guarantees. This instrument will be piloted in the Armavir region in western Armenia. If proved successful, the approach will become a model for further replication in the entire country.

"The issue of land abandonment is a complex, multi-dimensional process with interlinked economic, environmental, and social factors causing it," said Hartvigsen. "The multiple causalities of land abandonment requires a coordinated policy response between land policy and other related policies, like agriculture and economics."

The cooperation agreement between the Ministry and FAO was signed by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Artak Kamalyan, and FAO Representative in Armenia, Raimund Jehle.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Plea questions DGCA appointment of examiners to check pilots; HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and airline regulator DGCA on a plea alleging appointment of airline employees as designated examiners DEs to conduct routine checks on fitness of pilots. A bench of Chief Just...

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing peaks; Yes Bank rallies over 7 pc

Market benchmark Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday scaled fresh closing peaks on hectic buying in banking, oil gas and auto stocks amid positive trends from global markets as investors latched onto hopes of a trade deal between the US and Chin...

Cong tries to garland Goa CM to protest his Mahadayi remarks

Opposition Congress in Goa on Wednesday reached the state secretariat to garland Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as a protest over his remarks on the Mahadayi river issue, but the party leaders attempt was foiled by the security personnel. Th...

UPDATE 2-French farmers clog highways to protest at "agri-bashing"

French farmers angered by government policies that they say threaten their livelihoods drove convoys of tractors into Paris on Wednesday, obstructing commuter traffic and adding to the social unrest facing President Emmanuel Macron.Up to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019