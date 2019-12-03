MoU between Railways and DFID in green energy field approved by Cabinet

With the goal of transforming Indian Railways into "Green Railways", complete electrification of Railway network has been approved by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which will reduce its carbon footprint and will also improve its finances through a reduction in fuel cost.

As part of its obligations & commitment to reduce carbon footprints, Indian Railways is taking several initiatives in the field of Green Energy to achieve the same. In line with this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Railways, Government of India and Department for International Development (DFID), the United Kingdom on 2nd December 2019 for collaboration on energy and sustainability. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Rajesh Tiwari, Member (Traction), Railway Board by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain, Executive Director/Electrical Engineering (Development), Indian Railways and by Mr. Gavin McGillivray, Head, DFID-India.

Through the Power Sector Reform (PSR) programme, the MoU with DFID envisages to include co-operation for the Energy Efficiency & Energy Self Sufficiency for Indian Railways. The MoU will broadly cover:

Energy planning for Indian Railways in line with Governments' policies and regulations as applicable from time to time including 100% greener sources of electricity supply through

Renewable energy planning and deployment

Offshore wind and solar energy

Energy storage and new energy technologies

Off-grid renewable energy services

Promoting energy sustainability initiatives like

Adopting energy efficiency practices

Enabling Fuel efficiency

Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure deployment

Battery operated Shunting Locomotives

Capacity development like training programs, industrial visits, field visits, etc.

The collaboration of Indian Railways with DFID, United Kingdom will go a long way in ensuring self-sufficiency and efficiency in terms of energy and greener Indian Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)