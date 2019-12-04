Left Menu
Cabinet apprised Joint Declaration of Intent with Germany on Railways

Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany will provide a platform to Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the field of Railways.

The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) will facilitate the exchange of information expert meetings, seminars, technical visits and implementation of jointly agreed cooperation projects. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) between India and Germany regarding cooperation on strategic projects in the field of Railways. The Joint Declaration of Intent was signed last month.

Benefits:

(With Inputs from PIB)

