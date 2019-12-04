Cabinet apprised Joint Declaration of Intent with Germany on Railways

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) between India and Germany regarding cooperation on strategic projects in the field of Railways. The Joint Declaration of Intent was signed last month.

Benefits:

Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany will provide a platform to Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the field of Railways. The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) will facilitate the exchange of information expert meetings, seminars, technical visits and implementation of jointly agreed cooperation projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)