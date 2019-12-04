Left Menu
Minister emphasizes need for newer forms of fertilizers to be developed

Emphasizing on the role of fertilizers in food security, Shri Gowda said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called for the reduction of the use of chemical fertilizers by at least 10%.

The Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri DV Sadananda Gowda addressed at Valedictory Session of the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) Annual Seminar on 'New Approach to Fertilizer Sector', here today. Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, Shri K.S.Raju, Chairman, FAI, Shri Satish Chander, Director General, FAI and representatives of the industry were also present on the occasion.

Speaking about the need to have self-sufficiency in domestic production of fertilizers, Shri Gowda said that India is a country of 1.3 billion people, which is set to rise to 1.5 billion by 2040. Providing food security to such a big population is the prime responsibility of the Government, he added. The Minister said that fertilizers play an important role and act as an important input in agricultural production, so achieving self-sufficiency in domestic production is necessary. He added that the government's relationship with the fertilizer industry is unique, as the support of the industry is required in enhancing food security.

The Minister said that the industry leaders should take a lead in organizing awareness campaigns among farmers to promote balanced use of fertilizers. He informed that the Department in joint collaboration with M/o Agriculture will organize 'khadkasahiupyog' awareness campaign twice in a year before kharif and rabi season to sensitize farmers to use fertilizers as per recommendations of the soil health card.

The Minister emphasized the need for newer forms of fertilizers to be developed and introduced, which could be more effective than conventional fertilizers, and yet friendlier to the ecosystem. He mentioned the efforts of IFFCO in taking initiative to develop a newer form of fertilizer, which they call 'nano fertilizer'. He expressed happiness that these fertilizers will not only be more effective and environmentally friendlier but also will also help in reducing the subsidy burden of the Government. He said that the Prime Minister has also emphasized on the need for innovation & technology for accelerating progress.

Shri Sadananda Gowda said that it is the Government's effort that there is an adequate provision for fertilizer subsidy and payments to the industry are made promptly. The Minister said that we have also to keep in mind the fiscal limits of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ramesh Chand stressed on optimum use of fertilizers and said fertilizer use should be accompanied by specified use of organic manure to replenish the organic matter of the soil.

(With Inputs from PIB)

