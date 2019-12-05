Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:47 IST
UPDATE 4-Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting where members are expected to agree on deeper output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year. Sources told Reuters that OPEC was seeking to increase production cuts by the group and its allies by Russia by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from their current level of 1.2 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting on Friday with Russia and other producers. The group is known as OPEC+. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.33%, to $63.21 a barrel at 1005 GMT. Brent surged 3.6% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent to $58.44 a barrel. They settled up 4.2% on Wednesday. The OPEC+ group has been curbing output since 2017 to counter surging production from the United States, now the world's biggest oil producer thanks to rapid growth in shale oil output.

Next year, rising production in other non-OPEC countries such as Brazil and Norway threatens to add to the glut. "We expect a constructive outcome to today's meeting in terms of a prolongation of the deal, but are not yet convinced that a strong bullish surprise with a sizeable adjustment to the target level will really transpire," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

OPEC's effort to deepen cuts and increase member compliance was also driven by the group's de facto leader Saudi Arabia's hopes to see higher oil prices to support its budget and initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Saudi Aramco. Oil prices surged on Wednesday on expectations of deeper OPEC cuts and data showing a large drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. But prices are still roughly where they were a week ago, as concerns about a U.S.-Chinese trade war persist.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described trade talks with China as going "very well", a day after saying it could take until after next year's presidential election to complete an agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian sports daily under fire over 'Black Friday' headline

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline Black Friday along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Fridays match between Inter Milan and AS ...

4 Kashmiri men held at airport for smuggling in Indian currency for 'possible use in Valley'

Four Kashmiri men were arrested by the customs officials, in coordination with the Military Intelligence and the CISF, at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Rs 40 lakh for possible use in the Valley, officials sa...

Ukraine lawmaker says he met Giuliani to discuss misuse of US taxpayer money in Ukraine

An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies.In a statement on Facebook accompanied by phot...

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take the air out of the Oppositions claim of a slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Utta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019