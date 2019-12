South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom said it will cut up to 2,000 megawatts of power from the national grid on Thursday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

Eskom said in an announcement made on Twitter that the power cuts would occur from 4 pm (1400 GMT) to 11 pm. (2100 GMT).

