Now, GoAir flights from Indore to Delhi, Ahmedabad and B'luru

Private airliner GoAir on Thursday announced the start of daily flights connecting Indore to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from December 20. The company would start one to-and-fro flight each on the Indore-Delhi, Indore-Ahmedabad and Indore-Bengaluru routes from December 20, an official from the airline said.

These non-stop flights will be operated everyday, he added. The airline is also considering the launch of new flights from Indore to Hyderabad, Varanasi and Jaipur, the official added.

Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport is the busiest airport in Madhya Pradesh, with 80 regular passenger flights of different airlines being operated every day..

