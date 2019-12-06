Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global community should support LLDCs in building up private sectors: UN Chief

The Midterm Review of the 10-year Vienna Programme of Action For Landlocked Countries, is an opportunity for the international community to renew commitments made, to lifting LLDCs out of poverty.

  • UN
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 06:30 IST
Global community should support LLDCs in building up private sectors: UN Chief
Transport connectivity is improving, noted Mr. Guterres, with transit and economic corridors developing. Image Credit: Flickr / USAID in Africa

The challenges faced by landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), some of the poorest in the world, can be overcome through more effective partnerships, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Thursday, at a conference held at UN Headquarters in New York.

The Midterm Review of the 10-year Vienna Programme of Action For Landlocked Countries, is an opportunity for the international community to renew commitments made, to lifting LLDCs out of poverty.

Challenges they face include underdeveloped forms of connectivity, from roads to railways and internet infrastructure, a lack of access to seaports, and poor integration into global and regional markets.

Cooperation amongst the countries concerned is therefore crucial, said the UN chief: "We need the right policy mix; increased investment, reliable transit infrastructure, efficient customs operations, and improved access and use of technology".

The international community should support landlocked countries, he said, in building up their private sectors, enhancing the business environment, and strengthening statistical systems, because policies must be based on data.

'Headway in key areas'

The UN chief pointed to "headway in some key areas". These include higher GDP in many of the countries; and progress on indicators related to health, education, energy, gender equality and ICT (Information and Communication Technology).

Transport connectivity is improving, noted Mr. Guterres, with transit and economic corridors developing. Examples of growing economic links include the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, and the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement, which provides opportunities for landlocked countries to link up to external markets and global value chains.

Since the Vienna Programme was adopted in 2014, LLDCs are now benefiting from modest increases in development aid from governments, as well as increased aid for trade and cooperation between developing countries.

Struggling 'in the shadows of historical injustices'

However, the Secretary-General warned that much more needs to be done, a sentiment echoed by Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the President of the General Assembly, in his speech to the conference.

Ramped-up action is sorely needed if the international community is to change the "grim picture" of the current situation for LLDCs, many of which "continue to struggle in the shadows of historical injustices", he said, going on to list some of the severe problems these countries face.

Economic growth in the landlocked developing countries has declined in the last five years, one third live in extreme poverty, and the average ranking for LLDCs in the United Nations Development Program (UNDP's) Human Development Index lags behind the world average by 20 percent.

Undernourishment in landlocked developing countries reached a rate of 23.2 percent in 2016, and food insecurity affects 51.6 percent of their population, a problem that is compounded by the effects of climate change. In addition, 40 percent of the population of these nations do not have access to electricity.

The deal for landlocked countries a 'testament to multilateralism': GA President

Mr. Muhammad-Bande described the Political Declaration due to be adopted at the Midterm Review of the Vienna Programme as "a testament to multilateralism", and a "roadmap by which we can align the objectives of the Programme with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" and, in particular, Sustainable Development Goal 1, which calls for the eradication of poverty.

The General Assembly President outlined the types of activities that can support the sustainable development of landlocked developing countries.

Some government programs and grassroots anti-corruption movements have used digital technology to tackle illicit financial flows; financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises needs to be strengthened; economic governance and business regulation should be improved; and technical support should be provided, for infrastructure and transport development projects.

"To ensure sustainable development for generations to come we must work together now", said Mr. Muhammad-Bande. "Our actions must be guided by the spirit of cooperation and solidarity".

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to host Paraguay's Abdo on Dec. 13 -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Paraguays President Mario Abdo Benitez for a White House visit on Dec. 13, the White House said on Thursday.The leaders will discuss trade and ways to counter international criminal organizations, the W...

John Kerry endorses Biden for president

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential run, a move that sends a strong signal that the top Democratic leadership is rallying behind the former vice president to defeat incumbent Donald ...

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

China will tighten regulations on the use of plastic film by farmers to boost crop yields, which has become a major source of soil contamination throughout northern and western regions, according to a draft policy document published on Frid...

UPDATE 1-Tennessee executes man convicted of 1991 murder of ex-girlfriend

A Tennessee man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend by setting her on fire in her car almost 30 years ago was put to death in the electric chair in Nashville on Thursday, prison officials said. Lee Hall, 54, was pronounced dead at 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019