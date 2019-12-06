Left Menu
France's CGT says refinery production could be halted next week

France's CGT says refinery production could be halted next week

France's hard-left CGT union said on Friday strikes had entered a second day at five refineries, and that while production was not impacted there were no deliveries being made from the affected facilities.

"We have not called for the halt in production at the refineries. That could happen early next week," Emmanuel Lepine, Secretary General of the CGT petrol branch told Reuters.

