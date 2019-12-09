Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miners, banks weigh on FTSE 100; Tullow Oil plunges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:58 IST
Miners, banks weigh on FTSE 100; Tullow Oil plunges
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's blue-chip stocks retreated on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell after disappointing export data from China stoked growth worries, while midcaps were weighed down by a 50% slump in Tullow Oil.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0808 GMT, with its exporter stocks also taking a hit from gains in sterling ahead of UK general election later this week. The FTSE 250 also dipped 0.2%, with Tullow Oil single-handedly accounting for all of the index's fall in early deals after the oil and gas explorer scrapped dividends and said its CEO was stepping down. The stock touched its lowest in more than 15 years.

Data showing China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month fanned worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war's impact on the world's second-largest economy. Other news related moves saw Tesco top the bluechip index with a 4.3% rise after the retailer started a review of its operations in Thailand and Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man, his married lover thrashed over 'affair' in MP village

A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to mee...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekendGATTUSO IN DEMANDGennaro Gattuso spent much of his 18 months in charge of AC Milan fending off questions about how long he expected to keep his job but now he tops the list every time a potential Serie...

Big investors up call for governments to take climate action

More than 600 institutional investors managing a whopping 37 trillion in client assets called Monday for governments to step up their efforts against climate change. The investors, including banks, pension funds, and insurance companies, di...

FOREX-Dollar holds ground as central bank meetings loom, pound jumps

The dollar held its ground on Monday thanks to last weeks stronger-than-expected jobs data, although worries about U.S.China trade talks kept gains in check, while Britains pound jumped on the latest polls ahead of this weeks election. Ster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019