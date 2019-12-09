Watch: Police resorts Lathicharge with protesting JNU students

Today Police resorted to lathi-charge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue.

#WATCH: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/sAbuN05n2q — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Earlier Security has been beefed up around the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday ahead of the JNU students' long march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against the hostel fee hike. The students circulated photos claiming that the police closed all the gates of the JNU.

Roads leading to the JNU have also been closed for the traffic, the traffic police said. Baba Gangnath Marg is closed for vehicular traffic due to students' protest and the long march, the Delhi Traffic Police said.