Gwede Mantashe considers interventions to energy challenges

DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe has considered short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

As Eskom continued to implement Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is considering short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country.

"As part of efforts to ensure the security of electricity supply for the country, the Minister has considered short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country," said the department.

This as the department has committed to developing adequate generation capacity to meet electricity demand.

South Africans have over several days experienced incessant rains, coupled with load shedding, which has been implemented at Stage 6. The rains have led to localized flooding at some of Eskom's power stations.

The department said there is an urgent and immediate task to ensure economic growth.

DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe has considered short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country. These include, among other things, the publication of a Request For Information.

"The lead time for generation projects under normal circumstances is anything from 36 months onwards. The RFI will enable the department to have a sense of immediate generation options available (3 to 12 months) to help fill the short-term gap. This will then enable the department to design an appropriate intervention in the immediate term."

Other interventions include promulgating Section 34 determinations; Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to bring Window 4 capacity on stream earlier and a drive for the use of LPG gas.

In addition, the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) will be met to conclude on matters of concurrence so it can assist the Ministry to respond to the challenges.

"Despite these immediate interventions, the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 is the blueprint that sets a clear path for the security of energy supply and electricity for the country. It dictates that South Africa will continue to pursue a diversified energy mix," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

