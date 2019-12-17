Left Menu
DRDO, IAF successfully conduct two BrahMos missiles tests

The first missile launch was from a land-based mobile launcher, where most of the components were indigenous, including the missile airframe, fuel management system and DRDO designed seeker.

The second launch of the missile was carried out by the Indian Air force (IAF) from the SU-30MKI platform against a sea target. Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)

Defense Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Air Force (IAF) and BrahMos jointly successfully conducted two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles tests today, one each from land and air platforms.

The second launch of the missile was carried out by the Indian Air force (IAF) from the SU-30MKI platform against a sea target. The test conducted in user configuration revalidated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile. During the test, the missile was gravity dropped from the air combat platform's fuselage and the two-stage weapon's engine fired up and the missile straightway propelled towards the intended target positioned at the sea, piercing it with pinpoint accuracy.

Earlier on May 22, 2019, IAF had successfully tested the missile against a land-based target in the Car Nicobar Islands region. The BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) promises to bolster the air combat capability of IAF from stand-off ranges.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DRDO, BrahMos and Air Force teams for the successful tests. Director General BrahMos Dr. Sudhir Mishra, Defence Research & Development Laboratory Director Dr. Dashrath Ram, and Director Integrated Test Range Dr. Binoy Kumar Das were present during the trials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

