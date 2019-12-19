Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Refugee Forum concludes with $10 billion financial commitments 

For the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Forum revealed a “decisive shift” towards long-term action to assist the more than 25.9 million people worldwide who have fled their homelands due to conflict, persecution or violence.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:13 IST
Global Refugee Forum concludes with $10 billion financial commitments 
The Forum is a key element of the Global Compact on Refugees, which the international community signed last December. Image Credit: Twitter(@RefugeesChief)

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum concluded in Geneva on Wednesday with more than 770 pledges of support, covering areas such as protection, employment, and education, for refugees and the communities which have taken them in.

Development banks, as well as states and other stakeholders, also made financial commitments totaling more than $10 billion, according to an initial analysis from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

For the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Forum revealed a "decisive shift" towards long-term action to assist the more than 25.9 million people worldwide who have fled their homelands due to conflict, persecution or violence.

"Public support for asylum has wavered in recent years. And in many cases communities, that host refugees have felt overwhelmed or forgotten. But refugee situations are 'crises' only when we let them become so, by thinking short term, by failing to plan or work together across sectors, and by neglecting the communities they arrive in," said Filippo Grandi, who also heads UNHCR.

Wide-ranging pledges

The Forum is a key element of the Global Compact on Refugees, which the international community signed last December. It calls for Global Refugee Forums to be held every four years.

More than 3,000 participants attended this first gathering, ranging from representatives of governments, international financial organizations, business, civil society, and humanitarian and development organizations, as well as refugees themselves.

The substantial commitments they made included school places for refugee children, new government policies, resettlement, clean energy, infrastructure and better support for host communities and countries.

The private sector accounted for the widest range of commitments, with strong support for providing job opportunities for refugees, according to UNHCR.

Business groups pledged $250 million, while at least 15,000 jobs will be made available to refugees as will some 125,000 hours per year of free legal aid.

Additionally, several countries-of-origin made commitments relating to the voluntary return and reintegration of refugees and other displaced communities.

Progress will be tracked

UNHCR said further pledges are also expected, and indicators have been established to track progress and assess success, for example in jobs created, school places and reduction of poverty levels.

A stock-taking meeting will take place in two years, and the second Global Refugee Forum is scheduled for late 2023.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case.

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case....

Don't fall prey to misleading anti-CAA campaigns: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged the people of the state not to fall prey to the misleading campaigns on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. He also claimed that people belonging to any religion living in the state should n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019