Private sector making beeline for investment in J&K: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has said the private sector is making a beeline for investment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Within two months of the changed administrative landscape in the newly carved out Union Territory, the private sector is coming in a big way to tap the potential of the youth and economy", he said during a presentation made by Shri Shyamal Mukherjee, Chairman, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), a leading multinational consultancy firm, here today.

PWC is soon to undertake a campus recruitment campaign at Jammu University, Katra. It will undertake similar campus placement exercises in the University of Kashmir and NIT, Srinagar; IIM, IIT, and Govt. College of Engineering & Technology in Jammu and Institute of Technology, Zakura besides the UT of Ladakh. Shri Mukherjee said the PWC will not only tap the local talent in J&K UT but also provide mentorship for students and career counseling besides enhancing employability skills. "Initially, the campaign will run for graduate & post-graduate students, but slowly such programs will be launched at 10+2 level", said Shri Mukherjee. Imparting soft skills and behavioral workshops are also in the pipeline", he added.

Lauding PWC for taking the lead, Dr. Jitendra Singh said this campaign will not result in any additional burden to the exchequer as there is no financial liability for the UT Administration. "The psychological hurdle of Article 370 was so huge the private industry was reluctant to invest in the erstwhile state of J&K", the Minister said. "Now that this barrier has been breached under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the opportunities for development and prosperity are opening up", he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the officials to firm up the proposal and roll out the campaign in consultation with Secretary, Higher Education.

Last month a Regional Conference on 'Replication of Good Governance Practices in UTs of J&K and Ladakh", was organized in Jammu, as a precursor to the upcoming initiatives which will be undertaken in these two UTs of J&K and Ladakh under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

