Ukraine's Naftogaz to transmit 75 bcm of Russian gas to Europe in 2020

Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to transmit 75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe in 2020 due to the expected delay of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government is actively discussing resuming gas purchases from Russia, Kobolyev told reporters in Kyiv, adding that the gas transmission tariff for Russian producer Gazprom had barely changed in a new contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.