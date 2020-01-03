Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Water harvesting has added benefit for Kenya: less flooding

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:50 IST
FEATURE-Water harvesting has added benefit for Kenya: less flooding
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In parts of Kenya along the Tana River, heavy rainfall has long brought inundation, landslides, and losses of homes and property.

But last year's heavy rains brought less destruction for an unexpected reason: Drought-hit areas further upstream have improved their water storage capacity, and are now capturing more of what once rushed downstream. "Water harvesting actually helps reduce the impacts of flooding, saving the communities from unexpected risks," said Hussein Idhoro, drought coordinator for upstream Tharaka Nithi County.

In the catchment of the Tana River, the partially government-funded Upper Tana Natural Resources Management Project has since 2012 given financial and technical support for the construction of rainwater harvesting dams that today hold up to 100 million liters of water. The project also has established nearly 325 roof-top water harvesting systems at schools and farms within the catchment, said James Maina, a sub-regional manager at the National Water Resources Management Authority.

The Mukurweini Technical Training Institute, for instance, in early 2019 constructed a small reservoir capable of storing 3,000 cubic meters of water for sanitary use and for irrigation of farm plots on its campus. In past years, "we had constant conflicts with our neighbors living downstream as the floodwaters swept their homes and property", said the institution's principal, Patrick Muchemi.

But these days the school's water storage capacity has reduced that problem, and also cut erosion from flowing water on the campus' own land. Fredrick Wamae, a neighbor of the school, said he now sleeps in peace during heavy downpours, confident the area won't flood.

"Most of my fears have now been eroded and every time we experience heavy downpours I get to relax," he said. The school has almost halved its water costs by using its own harvested water for many purposes, though it still buys drinking water and top-up water from the local utility, Muchemi said.

Solar panels power the harvested water through a piping system, "saving the institution much in terms of cost", the principal said. MORE RESERVOIRS, FEWER FLOODS

Farmers in the area also have constructed small reservoirs to catch excess rain and hold it to irrigate crops through drought periods. Terra Mathenge Nderitu, 70, of Nyeri County, even has rigged a system to direct water from his home's roof to a water pan he constructed.

"This has helped me avert any flooding at my farm while providing me with sufficient water during the dry season," he said. Maina, of the Water Resources Management Authority, said the surge in water capture and storage efforts has played a significant role in curbing flooding and is also helping recharge underground water stores.

"Most of the floodwater is not going into the rivers directly but is being retained in the recharge areas where it percolates into the rivers and streams slowly," he said. Springs that once dried up are now lasting through the dry season, Maina said.

Other measures, from more terracing of steep farmland to efforts to plant cover crops to protect soil and better protect river edges, also are helping reduce flooding problems and soil loss, he said. As a result of the changes, areas along the Tana River saw less flooding in 2019 than in previous heavy rain years, said Francis Koome, water resources coordinator for the Upper Tana Natural Resources Management Project.

Koome, an engineer, said both flooding threats and extreme water scarcity are falling in parts of the Upper Tana River catchment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

World cannot afford another war in Gulf: UN chief Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, following the killing of Irans top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike. Voicing deep concern over escalation...

BJP should shun arrogance, rethink: Gehlot on CAA

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the BJP, saying it should shun arrogance and go for a rethink on the amended citizenship act. He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why such a situation has emerged tha...

Guj: 50-foot tall Sardar Patel statue unveiled in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday unveiled a 50-foot tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the premises of Sardardham Institute complex coming up near Vaishnodevi Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. It is a replica of th...

Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute

The Nepal National Assembly has unanimously asked the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. A resolution proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party chief whip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020