UN chief conveys condolences after Burkina Faso bus blast

“He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”, the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

  • Updated: 07-01-2020 08:14 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 08:14 IST
The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to the people and Government of Burkina Faso as they “continue to work to restore peace and stability in the country in the face of growing insecurity”. Image Credit: ANI

The UN Spokesperson has conveyed the UN chief's condolences to the families of those killed on Saturday when a bus, carrying mainly students, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mouhoun region of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the UN's continued support to the people and Government of Burkina Faso as they "continue to work to restore peace and stability in the country in the face of growing insecurity".

While it is not clear who was behind the attack, amidst ignited ethnic and religious tensions, jihadist threats have increased as insecurity continues to spread across the Sahel region.

So far 14 are confirmed dead and at least 19 injured, three of them seriously, according to government figures.

