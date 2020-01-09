UPDATE 1-French electricity output falls as pensions protests bite

French electricity production fell on Thursday, disrupted by a workers' strike that is part of wider protests against government plans to change France's pension system.

Electricity output was down nearly 7 gigawatts (GW) as of 0730 GMT, according to data from power utility EDF and grid operator RTE. President Emmanuel Macron has said the pension system needs to be simplified, but his opponents say the changes will force people to work for longer.

A new demonstration is set to take place in Paris and other major French cities later on Thursday. Nationwide strikes which began in December have closed transport services, shut schools and impacted France's energy and electricity sectors. Previous demonstrations have resulted in clashes with the police.

