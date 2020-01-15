Left Menu
Trauma care not given much importance in India: MoRTH Secretary
Mr. Pandey said that the ministry is the nodal ministry to guide and direct the 3 ‘Es’, Engineering, Enforcements in the Motor Vehicle Act and Education. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Mr. I K Pandey, DG (RD) and Special Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, today said that the government is in the process of providing first-aid centers at all toll plazas as well as extending it to highways. This will ensure initial medical support in case of road accidents.

Speaking at Road Safety program on the theme 'Trauma Care - A National Mission' organized by FICCI, jointly with IRF, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and WHO, during the 31st National Road Safety Week, Mr. Pandey said, "Trauma care is not given much importance in our country as compared to other countries." He added that we need to adopt the procedures of a faster turnaround in case of any road accident as prevalent in many developed countries.

"We need to come out with statistics and adopt an action plan to bring about the change in our system," said Mr. Pandey while adding that out of the total road accidents in the country almost 40 percent of these happen on the national highways, hence there is a need to take care of lives on the highways.

Mr. Pandey said that the ministry is the nodal ministry to guide and direct the 3 'Es', Engineering, Enforcements in the Motor Vehicle Act and Education. "But the post-trauma care needs more concerted efforts. This cannot be one ministry's task but a combined effort of all stakeholders."

Dr. Rajiv Garg, DG (HS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, said that in the case of road traffic injuries, preventive measures take a long time to initiate. Improvement in trauma care can bring in a significant change in road traffic mortality and disability, and reduce road-related diseases. "The ministry understands an urgent need for manpower training in post-crash trauma care. The training of bystanders with first aid skills will encourage them to help the roadside victims and alley the anxiety of police prosecution which acts as a barrier to the effective bystander response."

Ms. Payden, Deputy WHO Representative to India, said that there is a need to create a network of all ambulances in the country with one number so that support and patient care becomes much faster. This will also allow police ambulances to reach the accident spot on time during the golden hour. She added that police should also be trained with basic first-aid help and regular training should be conducted to enhance their skills.

Mr. G Sharan, Chairman, IRF-IC, said that among the 5 E's of road safety, E relating to emergency care focuses on the after-accident scenario for timely assistance. He added that initial help during the golden hour can save lives.

Mr. K K Kapila, Co-Chair, FICCI Infrastructure Committee and President (Emeritus), IRF, said that the need of the hour is to combine energies, synergize our strengths and support each other in this mission of Road Safety for India.

Mr. Rahul Chaudhary, Chair, FICCI Homeland Security Committee, said that road safety, trauma care and saving lives on the road are the biggest multiplier for the economy as most accident victims turn out to be people who are most productive for their family and for the economy as well.

