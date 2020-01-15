Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Belarus starts maintenance on Druzhba pipeline, Poland supplies reduced - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Belarus starts maintenance on Druzhba pipeline, Poland supplies reduced - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Belarus has started planned maintenance on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the main transit route for Russian oil exports to Europe, resulting in reduced oil supplies to Poland, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Both Belarus and Russia, which are locked in a dispute over a new oil contract, said the maintenance was planned in advance.

The energy spat is part of a wider row between Moscow and Minsk as the Kremlin seeks to cement its influence over its neighbor, which is seen as a buffer between the West and Russia. Moscow suspended oil supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1 but partially restored them on Jan. 4. Two Russian oil firms, controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev, supply Belarus with oil essential to minimum operations at its two refineries.

The source at pipeline company Gomeltransneft Druzhba said the maintenance started on Jan. 14 and would last until Jan. 17 at the Mozyr-Gomel 3 part of the Druzhba pipeline, and oil shipments to Poland were reduced to 70,000 tonnes per day, or half of the usual volumes, for that period. An industry source said that on Jan.1-14 the oil supplies had been increased from usual levels to 1.9 million tonnes compared with an expected 3.2 million tonnes for the whole of January.

Druzhba splits into two routes in Belarus - a northern leg to Poland and Germany, and a southern leg to Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. The source said the maintenance was to replace two small sections of the pipeline and that Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft was given a heads-up notice about the works in December.

Separately on Wednesday, Gomeltransneft Druzhba said Minsk planned to conduct maintenance on the Druzhba oil pipeline on a monthly basis. The maintenance will cause a drop in pressure in the pipeline and a partial disruption to pumping, it said.

Later, Belarus news agency Belta reported - citing Gomeltransneft - that the maintenance won't affect the transit and that the repair work was agreed with Russia. Transneft chief executive Nikolai Tokarev on Wednesday ruled out a halt to Russian oil transit via Belarus but said it was able to divert oil flows if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to support 'bio-economy' with 3.6 bn euros

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 15 AFP German ministers on Wednesday agreed an action plan for the bio-economy worth 3.6 billion euros to help sustainable resources replace material of fossil origin in everyday products. Research and agriculture min...

Ficci suggests formulation of national railway plan

Industry chamber Ficci has suggested the government to formulate a national railway plan and reform procurement policy and processes to facilitate industry participation in the rail sector. It has also recommended phased manufacturing progr...

US, China set to sign vital trade truce

The worlds two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, are poised to sign a trade truce on Wednesday, letting businesses around the globe breathe a sigh of relief. After a nearly two-year battle, the signing could give US Pr...

Sangomar oil field development in Senegal inaugurated, first oil expected in 2023

The Sangomar oil field development projects phase 1 has officially launched on Tuesday. January 14 in Senegals capital, Dakar with the signing of the Host State Agreement and that of the final investment decision by the partners in the join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020