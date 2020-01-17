Left Menu
U.S. conducts airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia

“Al-Shabaab presents a threat to America, the African people, and our international partners,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. Image Credit: ANI

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Jan. 16.

"Al-Shabaab presents a threat to America, the African people, and our international partners," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. "They are a known terrorist affiliate of al-Qaeda, who continue to radicalize and actively recruit. Persistent pressure on the network helps prevent its broader spread."

The initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed two (2) terrorists.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali National Army forces.

(With Inputs from APO)

