USAID Administrator Green meets with President Talon of Benin

On January 29, 2020, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with The Honorable Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, in Washington, D.C.

The Administrator discussed USAID's focus on self-reliance and encouraged President Talon to continue to strengthen the business-enabling environment in Benin to foster foreign investment. Administrator Green urged the President to mobilize domestic resources for development while promoting a culture of accountability within and outside of government.

Administrator Green underscored the importance of strong democratic institutions and space for dissent in Benin. He and the President discussed ways to reinforce the relationship between USAID and Benin to support efforts by the Talon Administration, Beninese civil society, and the private sector to tackle poverty.

