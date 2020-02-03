Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Oil falls as coronavirus hits demand; OPEC+ considers deeper cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:24 IST
UPDATE 6-Oil falls as coronavirus hits demand; OPEC+ considers deeper cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout, though the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC and its allies offered some price support. Brent crude was down $1 at $55.62 a barrel by 1434 GMT, its lowest since January last year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 58 cents to $50.98 after hitting a session low of $50.42, also the lowest since January last year. As the coronavirus outbreak hit fuel demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer, refiner Sinopec Corp told its facilities to cut throughput this month by about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 12%, the steepest cut in more than a decade.

Independent refineries in Shandong province, which collectively import about a fifth of China's crude, cut output by 30-50% in a little more than a week, executives and analysts said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering a further 500,000 bpd cut to their oil output, three OPEC sources and an industry source told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reported that another option being considered would involve a temporary cut of 1 million bpd by Saudi Arabia to jolt oil markets. The OPEC+ group is also considering holding a ministerial meeting over Feb. 14-15, one of the OPEC sources said, ahead of a previously scheduled March meeting. "The market needs assurances that the supply/demand equation remains in balance for prices to hit a floor. This suggests a commitment from OPEC not just to extend oil supply cuts, but even implement deeper ones beyond March," said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that the oil market is under pressure, with prices dropping below $60 a barrel, and "efforts must be made to balance it". Ratings agency Fitch on Monday said that the coronavirus epidemic could push the global oil market into surplus and that OPEC+ may need to cut production further if the outbreak lasts for several months.

On the first day of trade in China after the New Year holiday, investors erased $393 billion from the nation's benchmark equities index, sold the yuan currency and dumped commodities as coronavirus fears dominated markets. "Clearly travel restrictions and the extended shutdown of large parts of the Chinese industrial sector have weighed on oil demand and this is reflected in the weakness that we are seeing in ICE Brent time spreads," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

The premium of the first-month Brent contract to the second-month contract narrowed to 9 cents a barrel on Monday, from 70 cents a month ago, indicating that traders are not concerned about supply tightness because of the demand impact of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says hit 54 targets in Syria's Idlib, "neutralised" 76 soldiers -Anadolu

Turkish forces hit 54 targets in Syrias northwestern region of Idlib and neutralised 76 Syrian government soldiers, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Monday. Earlier on Monday...

UPDATE 2-Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing in Madrid

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...

EC, Delhi Police teams visit Central Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

A team comprising staff from the Election Commission and the Delhi Police visited the central Delhi on Monday. Demonstrations against CAA and NRC are going on in a few areas in Delhi like Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Nizamuddin, Turkman Gate and Ja...

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020