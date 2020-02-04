Left Menu
Rajnath Singh, Deputy PM of Qatar commit to boosting defense cooperation

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar were received by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik.

The visiting dignitary inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour before his bilateral meeting with Raksha Mantri. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah here today. During the meeting, the two Ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral defense cooperation, including defense industry relationships.

Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyahis on an official visit to India. The Qatari delegation will be visiting the DefExpo 2020, being held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-9, 2020.

