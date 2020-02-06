France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

French oil major Total has rejected a force majeure notice from a buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China, a Total executive said during the company's full-year results presentation on Thursday. "Some Chinese customers, at least one, is trying to use the coronavirus to say I have force majeure," said Philippe Sauquet, head of Total's gas, renewables, and power segment.

"We have received one force majeure that we have rejected." He did not specify the buyer.

