Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU Chair Ramaphosa outlines SA's focus on women empowerment

The meeting took place on Saturday ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where President Ramaphosa assumed chairship.

AU Chair Ramaphosa outlines SA's focus on women empowerment
“We will invite member States to declare the years 2020 – 2030 as the Decade of African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion - with goals and targets,” said the President. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's agenda during its African Union (AU) chairship will focus on women's financial and economic inclusion, gender-based violence and accountability to global gender commitments.

AU Chair President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the country's focus on women at the High-Level Breakfast Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting took place on Saturday ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where President Ramaphosa assumed chairship.

As 2020 marks the final year of the commitment made in Agenda 2063 of ensuring 50% of women's representation in decision-making, President Ramaphosa called on Heads of State to make a catalytic change at the national level that will have multiplier effects on the continent.

"For example, to attain women's financial inclusion and economic empowerment, we must look beyond micro-finance solutions and invest in solutions that target the full range of constraints that women face in growing their businesses," the President said.

He further called on member states to actively participate in the Beijing + 25 World Conference on Women celebrations, such as the Gender Equality Forums, as well as global and regional sessions taking place. South Africa will host a session in July 2020.

"We propose a 5-point Action Plan that will be accompanied by a detailed programme.

"We will invite member States to declare the years 2020 – 2030 as the Decade of African Women's Financial and Economic Inclusion - with goals and targets," said the President.

In addition, President Ramaphosa says the Union will also ask all Member States to commit to preferential public procurement legislation requiring 30% of all government procurement go to women-owned businesses, and adopt an annual monitoring framework for the same.

"We will ask Heads of States commit to lead from the front, and redouble efforts to end gender-based violence," he said.

The Member States, through the AU, will be asked to endorse holding an Africa conference on violence and sexual harassment, leading to an AU convention on violence against women.

"We will ask the member States to repeal all discriminatory laws by December 2026. We will advocate for All AU Member States to commit to ratifying the ILO Convention on Sexual Harassment by December 2020.

"We will encourage all AU Member States to commit to gender parity in national cabinets and gender-equal parliaments by 2030," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge

An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members onboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to the diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy here said on Monday. Cruise ship Diamond Prin...

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...

US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears

Manchester, Feb 10 AFP Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg locked horns in their fight for the US Democratic presidential nomination Sunday as they scrambled for votes with just two days to go before New Hampshires closely-watched primary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020