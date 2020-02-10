India- UK exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 to be conducted from 13 Feb

The fifth edition of Joint Military Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom will be conducted at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom from 13 to 26 February 2020. The exercise will comprise 120 soldiers each from the Indian and United Kingdom Army who would be sharing their experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in the past.

The aim of this exercise is to conduct company level joint training with an emphasis on counter-terrorists operation in Urban and Semi-Urban areas. Training on modern weapon systems, equipment and simulator training has also been planned. Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR with the United Kingdom is an important exercise in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism. The exercise is conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India.

The joint military exercise displays a bilateral willingness to work jointly and share operating procedures to deal with a situation in a specified operational setting. Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR will promote defense cooperation and enhance interoperability while sharing experiences between both the armies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

