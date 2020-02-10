Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks arrest suspects linked to criminal network in Free State

The scheme, said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, defrauded one of the leading banks over R6.6 million.

Hawks arrest suspects linked to criminal network in Free State
The six suspects, aged between 31 and 47, were arrested on 121 counts including fraud, forgery, uttering, money laundering and gang-related activities.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Hawks in the Free State have arrested six suspects linked to a criminal network that allegedly created fraudulent payslips and proof of payments.

The scheme, said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, defrauded one of the leading banks over R6.6 million.

The six suspects, aged between 31 and 47, were arrested on 121 counts including fraud, forgery, uttering, money laundering and gang-related activities.

"The arrests emanate from an investigation that began in 2017 by the Free State Serious Corruption Investigations, where the suspects are alleged to have created payslips and proof of employment, and further applied for the financing of luxury vehicles as well as credit facilities.

"Once the loans were approved, the suspects allegedly disappeared. They amassed over R6.6 million in their illegal dealings with one of the leading banks in the country," said Mulaudzi.

He said the transactions were facilitated by the bank's employee, who has since been dismissed.

Six vehicles including a BMW 220i, BMW 320d, BMW X-drive, two VW Golf GTI, and a Mercedes Benz coupe have been bought by the suspects, amounting to to over R5 million, and an estimated R800 000 was acquired through loans.

Glen Ceaser (31), Veronica Crouch (30), Jolene Crouch (35), Chillerboy Floyd Buys (37), Mosa Harrinton Tseleli (36) and Simon Cornelius Botha (46) appeared briefly at the Bloemfonten Magistrate Court today.

All suspects were granted R2 000 bail, with strict bail conditions.

Mulaudzi said the six are expected back at the same court on 2 March 2020.

"Warrants of arrest have been issued for the other outstanding suspects as they failed to appear in court today. A lifestyle audit of the suspects will be conducted with the assistance of the Asset Forfeiture Unit. Three other suspects are still being sought," he said.

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has commended the arrests.

"I have directed that the team should without fail arrest the remaining or better yet, they should hand themselves over to the investigating team.

"We will also be [doing] our utmost best to ensure there is sufficient traction to recoup what was stolen from the bank," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case

Lawyers representing fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a wrongful dismissal case went to court in Amsterdam on Monday seeking disclosure of evidence that led to Ghosn being fired. Ghosns Dutch lawyer Roeland de Mol said after ...

Shiv Sena's student wing leader injured after being shot in Gurdaspur

Shiv Senas student wing Yuva Senas north India chief Honey Mahajan has been injured after he was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Gurdaspur on Monday. He has been referred to a hospital in Amritsar.An acquaintance of Mahajan, ...

Nearly 30 dead as Russia, Syria regime press Idlib assault

Russian and regime bombardment on the last major rebel enclave in Syria has killed 29 civilians in a day, a monitor said Monday, as the regimes inexorable northward push raises tensions with Turkey. Six children were among nine civilians ki...

Temple panel members thank AIMIM for seeking funds for

A delegation comprisingSimhavauhini Mahankali temple managing committee members andlocal people on Monday thanked theAll India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen for seeking funds fromthe state government for the shrines renovationThe delegation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020