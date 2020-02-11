Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre opened in MNRE

This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on Policies and programs of the Government and also resolve the issues of the renewable energy (RE) investors and industry in the country.

Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre opened in MNRE
The Ministry has strengthened Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Letter of Credit measures for a payment security mechanism Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has today opened an Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre in the Ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on Policies and programs of the Government and also resolve the issues of the renewable energy (RE) investors and industry in the country.

Underlining the importance of this Centre Shri R K Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, "We are committed to increase our share RE to 40 percent of our total power generation capacity by 2030 to mark India's significant contribution towards mitigating climate change challenges. This centre will play an important role to achieve this goal. The Facilitation Centre will work as a fast track mechanism in resolving the investors' issues and taking the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) to a notch higher."

Referring to the efforts to enhance RE capacity, the Minister said that 86 GW Capacity has already been installed, 34 GW is under implementation while 30 GW is at various stages of tendering." The Ministry is setting up Ultra Mega RE Power Projects for providing land and transmission on a plug and play basis.

He also said that his Ministry is constantly working on greater Ease of Doing Business (EODB). The Ministry has strengthened Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Letter of Credit measures for a payment security mechanism

The Centre headed by Joint Secretary ( Mr. Amitesh Kumar Sinha), MNRE, will catalyze and boost investor confidence and ensure timely completion of the projects in the sector. Soon, a dedicated portal will be developed for the purpose.

It may be added that India's renewable energy journey has been largely supported by private investment. To date, it has attracted about $100 billion investment and $14 billion is in the process. India further, requires about $65 billion more investment in the RE sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long Operation Smile, the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonge...

WRAPUP 9-Expert sees coronavirus over by April in China, WHO still alarmed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization feared a very grave global threat.As the epidemic squeezed the worlds second-bigge...

Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts; hearing Wednesday

Nirbhayas parents and the Delhi government moved a trial court on Tuesday seeking fresh death warrants for the four death row convicts for her gang rape and murder. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts ...

Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020