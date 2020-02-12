Left Menu
Government to host public viewing sites for live broadcast of SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government’s plans and programs during a joint sitting of Parliament, in Cape Town, at 7 pm.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilize South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development. Image Credit: Wikimedia

To ensure citizens far and wide are able to watch the live broadcast of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a number of public viewing sites.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilize South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.

The live viewing events will take place in the following venues:

In Gauteng:

Boitumelo Informal Settlement, Sport Ground

Zonderwater Correctional Service

In the Free State:

Lentswe FM in Parys

Fateng Tse Ntsho Community Hall in Paul Roux

In KwaZulu-Natal:

Eskawini TVET College

In Western Cape:

Montagu Community Hall

Laingsburg Thusong Centre

Bredasdorp Thusong Hall

Riversdale Thusong Service Centre

Witteklip Community Hall, Vredenburg

Ruth First Hall, Philipi

In Limpopo:

Blouberg TVET College

In the Northern Cape:

3 Sai, Roodepan

In the North West:

Losper Prison

PH Moeketsi Secondary School

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

