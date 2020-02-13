INS Jamuna arrives in Sri Lanka to carry out Joint Hydrographic Survey

Indian Navy's Sandhayak class Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna (J16), commanded by Captain HA Hardas, arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 06 Feb 20. The ship has been deployed to Sri Lanka based on a mutual agreement to carry out the Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South West Coast of Sri Lanka.

The Commanding Officer called on Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody, Chief Hydrographer of Sri Lanka Navy and Rear Admiral SA Weerasinghe, Commander Western Naval Area.

Over the two months deployment period, the ship will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities. Sri Lanka Navy personnel will embark on the ship during the conduct of the Joint Survey. Additionally, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will also be provided 'hands-on' survey training during every operational turn around in port.

As a precursor to the survey operations at sea, several shore-based survey activities were progressed during the ship's stay in Colombo harbor including a familiarization visit of Sri Lankan personnel onboard, briefing on capabilities of the ship, and a Harbour Training Program for the SLN sailors. INS Jamuna also hosted a meeting between Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody, Chief Hydrographer of Sri Lankan Navy, officers of Sri Lankan hydrographic department and Indian officers of the ship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

