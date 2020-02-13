Left Menu
Development News Edition

MPs use red carpet to make known SONA wish-list

The economy, job creation, energy and the digital economy came out top of the agenda, ahead of the President’s address which takes place at 7 pm. 

MPs use red carpet to make known SONA wish-list
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said he expects the President to give the country hope and talk about how the government is going to grow the economy and create jobs for young people. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In anticipation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) this evening, Members of Parliament have used the red carpet to make known their wish-list.

The economy, job creation, energy, and the digital economy came out top of the agenda, ahead of the President's address which takes place at 7 pm.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said he expects the President to give the country hope and talk about how the government is going to grow the economy and create jobs for young people.

Telecommunications, Communications and Postal Services Minister Stella Ndabeni Abraham said she looks forward to the fall of data costs and spectrum release.

"I look forward to hearing about when data costs will fall and of course the release of the spectrum."

Ndabeni-Abraham's Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana backed her, adding that communication regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, is hard at work to ensure spectrum release is realized.

"As a country, we are looking forward to the spectrum release. ICASA is putting its hands on deck to make sure that happens. Our industry is ready. As the department, we are ready and I think that in itself will be a game-changer," said Kekana.

Newly elected Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA) board member, Senamile Masango, said energy was top of mind for her.

"I look forward to hearing about energy integrated systems and young people studying something that is relevant to the 4IR," said Masango.

Member of Parliament of the official opposition and DA Youth leader Luyolo Mphithi expressed interest in hearing about the government's effort to tackle youth unemployment and also touch on the green economy.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also added to the wish-list emphasizing that the SONA encapsulates a follow-through of government's achievements from the previous year.

"I want to hear from the President about what he has done with regards to the promises he made last year - especially with issues relating to crime, basic provision of services and education," said Mkhwebane.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said while he looked forward to the SONA, he was encouraged by the progress made by the government in as far as its borders.

"We were able to implement the issues from the last SONA such as the e-visa, the issue of visa-free regimes there were nine that were selected to add to and the issue of border management authority.

"The bill on this has already been passed in the NCOP [National Council of Provinces]. It's just waiting to go to the National Assembly," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The President will deliver the SONA at 7 pm to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Melli to replace injured Ayton in Rising Stars game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli will replaced injured Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on the World Team for Fridays NBA Rising Stars contest in Chicago. Melli, a 29-year-old rookie from Italy, is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 reb...

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020