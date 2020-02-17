Adm Karambir Singh visiting Myanmar to enhance bilateral maritime ties

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy is visiting Myanmar from 17 to 20 February 2020. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar.

During his visit, the CNS will hold bilateral discussions with Admiral Tin Aung San, C-in-C Myanmar Navy and also call on H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, C-in-C Defence Services, and other senior Government officials.

CNS will interact with the trainees of National Defence College in Nay Pyi Taw, and also visit the Naval Dockyard and Training Command of the Myanmar Navy in Yangon.

Myanmar Navy is a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and participates in the activities conducted under the IONS construct.

Indian Navy regularly interacts with Myanmar Navy through the medium of Staff Talks, Joint Working Group Meeting on Maritime Cooperation and other operational interactions which include Port visits, Coordinated Patrols, Bilateral Exercises, Training, and Hydrography, etc.

In addition, both the Navies also interact during maritime activities such as Admiral's Cup, Goa Maritime Conclave and Exercise MILAN.

(With Inputs from PIB)

