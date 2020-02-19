Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department set to introduce Employment Equity numerical targets

In an interview with SAnews, Mkhaliphi said consultations have already been had with the mining, banking, and retail sectors.

Department set to introduce Employment Equity numerical targets
This comes as Cabinet on Tuesday announced its approval of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill 2020, to be submitted to Parliament. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

As the Employment Equity Amendment Bill makes its way to Parliament for deliberation, the Department of Employment and Labour has set the ball in motion for the introduction of sector-specific Employment Equity numerical targets.

"We are already busy with negotiations with different sectors in terms of the targets. We are not waiting for the bill. The process has started already," said the department's Chief Director of Labour Relations, Thembinkosi Mkhaliphi, on Wednesday.

In an interview with SAnews, Mkhaliphi said consultations have already been had with the mining, banking, and retail sectors.

This comes as Cabinet on Tuesday announced its approval of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill 2020, to be submitted to Parliament.

The amendments empower the Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, in consultation with sector stakeholders, to introduce enabling provisions for the setting of sector-specific Employment Equity numerical targets.

"We will be contacting other sectors to set up the targets and see whether we can reach an agreement. We would want those that we have agreed on, to be published, so that citizens know what targets companies should meet going forward," said Mkhaliphi, in an interview held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office, in Pretoria.

The bill is a result of an insignificant transformation in the country's labor market.

Transformation

Reflecting on the Employment Equity Act (EEA) that was introduced 21 years ago, Mkhaliphi said there has been limited transformation.

"Maybe it was because of the euphoria of transformation, [former President Nelson] Mandela magic [and] that everybody will embrace transformation and therefore companies will come to the party and accept that transformation and equity make business sense.

"The law then moved from the premise that there should be no involvement of government enforcing transformation in terms of target setting. It left it to companies themselves to set their own targets and goals," he said.

The government's role then was to monitor these targets.

"We realized that over the last 21 years, nothing has happened that should have happened and no real significant change has taken place. There has been very limited change and if we [continue] to go at the rate that we're going, it will take another 100 years before we really transform," said the Chief Director.

The EEA was enacted to give effect to equality in terms of the Bill of Rights of the Constitution to achieve equity in the workplace.

Government then took a policy decision and drew up the bill following negotiations with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

If the bill is passed by Parliament, the Minister will hold consultations with the different sectors and set the targets of transformation.

The amendments empower the Employment and Labour Minister, in consultation with sector stakeholders, to introduce enabling provisions for the setting of sector-specific Employment Equity numerical targets.

Impact on small business

The bill also reduces the regulatory burden on small employers. The Bill promotes equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination.

Employers with less than 50 employees will no longer have to report on their employment equity targets, irrespective of their turnover.

"It is important that we give a break for small business in terms of regulations. While [this bill] is strengthening enforcement in terms of targets set, it also makes it easy for a business to operate by lessening the regulatory burden," he said.

Principle of target setting

Asked whether the sector targets could stifle business, Mkhaliphi said current legislation states that employers can set their own targets and that the introduction of government setting the targets is not new.

"Target setting is not new, except that now the government comes into the picture in setting the target. The principle of setting targets is not new, therefore it can't be said that this is a drastic change that will affect business."

Mkhaliphi admits that not everyone at Nedlac was happy with the proposed changes.

"It's a give and takes. We put the proposal of lessening the burden on small businesses to sweeten the carrot. It was also debated at the Employment Equity Commission, where business was also represented."

State contracts

If passed, the bill will also ensure that an employment equity certificate of compliance becomes a precondition for access to state contracts.

"What we intend to do, is to promulgate that section because that section - the one that prevents companies who are not complying, from doing business with government - hasn't been promulgated in the last 21-years.

"If you do not meet the target that you [as a business] set for yourself in meeting the sector target, you're not going to get the certificate of compliance because the law introduces the certificate of compliance that companies should get so that they can do business with the government."

Job losses

Mkhaliphi dismissed the notion that the bill will inadvertently lead to job losses.

"Unless if you're saying that by putting black people into positions, you're reducing productivity for companies, that evidence is not there. We do not think that it will affect business. It is how you run your company that affects your business. This notion that black people mean incompetency is not correct," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...

Gambhir asks Kejriwal to visit Ghazipur landfill site

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the Ghazipur landfill site for the sake of the people living near the garbage dump in a very plightful situation. In a letter to Kejriwal, the cricketer...

'Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir conditional'

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate over Kashmir between India and Pakistan on many occasions but the proposal is conditional only if the countries involved in the issue want, government sources told ANI on Wednesday while doub...

Coal scam: SC directs CBI to file fresh status report on probe against ex-CBI chief Ranjit Sinha

The Supreme court Wednesday directed the CBI to file fresh status report within four weeks on probe into the charges of abuse of official position by former agency chief Ranjit Sinha and the progress made in over 50 coal scam cases. A bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020