Defender patrol boats arrive in Djibouti as part of partnership with US

Four Defender patrol boats arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti, in two shipments in late February as part of a train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. Department of State and the Djiboutian military.

The 27-foot boats were delivered to the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) on February 22 for use by the Djiboutian Navy.

Defender patrol boats combine an unmatched ability to conduct high-speed maneuvers in a compact deployable package. They are used extensively by the U.S. Coast Guard and other Department of Homeland Security agencies.

The delivery, facilitated by U.S. Embassy Djibouti, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, reflects the enduring security relationship enjoyed by the United States and the Republic of Djibouti.

(With Inputs from APO)

