Petrol price to decrease by 19 to 54 cents in March

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a 19 cent decrease in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) as of Wednesday.

The March product price adjustment is the third consecutive drop in the petrol price since the start of the year. Image Credit: ANI

The petrol price will again come down by between 19 and 54 cents a liter this week.

Meanwhile, both grades of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) and diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will come down by 54 cents a liter.

The price adjustment will see a liter 95 come down to R15.84 cents in Gauteng, down from the R16.03 in February.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 68 cents per liter, while that of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) goes down by 91 cents a liter.

The Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 32 cents per kilogram.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

"The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," said the department.

The March product price adjustment is the third consecutive drop in the petrol price since the start of the year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

