New hotline to allow workers to report cases of non-compliance with NMW

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Thursday launch a new hotline that will allow workers to report cases of non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage (NMW), at no cost to them.

The launch of the NMW Impimpa hotline, with the backing of one of the country's leading cellular providers, will provide a messaging interaction mechanism for end-users (workers) to allow them to report cases of non-compliance with the NMW.

The launch of the hotline also coincides with the latest review of the National Minimum Wage rates, which were published on 17 February 2020.

The new NMW has increased from R20.00 per hour to R20.76 per hour. The rate came into effect on 1 March 2020.

"The NMW Impimpa hotline will provide an effective monitoring and enforcement system. Its launch is seen as vital to the success of this significant policy intervention (NMW)," the department said in a statement.

The department is launching the Impimpa hotline as a mechanism to ensure that employers are complying with the Act and are held accountable if they are found to be non-complying.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

