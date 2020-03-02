9-yr-old boy electrocuted in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Monday when he came in contact with a live wire while playing, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi area when a group of boys was playing in a field outside a government school. One of them came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot, Chief Block Education Officer, Basedi, Ram Khiladi said. The deceased was identified as Hari Om. The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy, police said.

