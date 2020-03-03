No positive case of coronavirus in Andhra so far: AP Medical and Health Dept

In the wake of coronavirus rumours being spread in the State as reported in some vernacular media, Andhra Pradesh government has released a statement clarifying that so far no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State. Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy has said that there is no confirmed coronavirus case in the State.

In a press release, he stated that special measures are being taken to control the situation and a 24x7 control room has also been set up. "Passengers coming to the State from foreign countries are continuously being monitored. The State is alert as per the orders of the Central government. Full screening is being done in airports and seaports," Reddy informed in the official note.

"Till date, 263 passengers have come to Andhra Pradesh from COVID-19 affected countries. All of them are kept under observation and 50 of them are under doctor's supervision in their own houses. For 211 of them, 28 days monitoring has been completed. Of the 11 samples sent to the lab, 10 have been confirmed negative, report of one sample is yet to come," he added. (ANI)

