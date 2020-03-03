Left Menu
Development News Edition

No positive case of coronavirus in Andhra so far: AP Medical and Health Dept

In the wake of coronavirus rumours being spread in the State as reported in some vernacular media, Andhra Pradesh government has released a statement clarifying that so far no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 01:05 IST
No positive case of coronavirus in Andhra so far: AP Medical and Health Dept
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus rumours being spread in the State as reported in some vernacular media, Andhra Pradesh government has released a statement clarifying that so far no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State. Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy has said that there is no confirmed coronavirus case in the State.

In a press release, he stated that special measures are being taken to control the situation and a 24x7 control room has also been set up. "Passengers coming to the State from foreign countries are continuously being monitored. The State is alert as per the orders of the Central government. Full screening is being done in airports and seaports," Reddy informed in the official note.

"Till date, 263 passengers have come to Andhra Pradesh from COVID-19 affected countries. All of them are kept under observation and 50 of them are under doctor's supervision in their own houses. For 211 of them, 28 days monitoring has been completed. Of the 11 samples sent to the lab, 10 have been confirmed negative, report of one sample is yet to come," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Bidens Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will beco...

Frankfurt flights suspended twice for drone sightings

Flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germanys largest, had to be suspended twice on Monday after drone sightings.A spokesman for the operator Fraport said 72 flights had been cancelled and 57 redirected during the two stoppages, which tog...

'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show Inside the Actors Studio has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in-depth interviews...

GMs opt against changing emergency goaltender protocol

NHL general managers opted against changing the emergency backup goaltender protocol at their annual meetings Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. There was lot of discussions, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020