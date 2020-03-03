Left Menu
Strict vigil at Paradip Port Trust amid coronavirus threat

Authorities at the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) are constantly monitoring the situation and maintaining strict vigil amid the threat posed by the coronavirus disease.

Chairman, Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Rinkesh Roy speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities at the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) are constantly monitoring the situation and maintaining strict vigil amid the threat posed by the coronavirus disease. "PPT is a cargo handling port. We have taken various steps-installed thermal scanners at our exit point, set up isolation ward, pilots moving to the ships and getting them inside are provided with personal protective equipment," PPT Chairman, Rinkesh Roy told ANI here.

He further said that only one ship has two crew arriving from China, and they will be checked at the ship itself after berthing. "Out of 16 ships currently berthed and another 20 waiting at anchorage to enter the port, only one ship has 2 crew who have come from China after January 15. Once that ship gets berthed the CMO and a team of doctors will thermally scan the crew at the ship itself," Roy said.

"We are receiving daily health reports from the ship and there is no suspected case. Once we get fitness at berth, then cargo operations for that ship will start. The only restriction we have put in place is that crew of that ship won't be granted shore leaving permission," he added. Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city, has now spread to more than 50 countries.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

