CM Yogi pays obeisance at Mathura temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid obeisance to the principal deity of Ladli Ji temple in Barsana here on Tuesday. Temple receiver Krishna Murari Goshwami said Adityanath was offered a 'dupatta', a Radha-Krishna idol and 'prasadam'.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra and SSP Gaurav Grover supervised the security of the chief minister inside the temple. As a security measure, the entry of pilgrims remained suspended for a brief period when Adityanath was inside the temple, an official said.

The chief minister received a warm welcome by the Goshwami Community (priests). Uttar Pradesh Ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma accompanied the chief minister during the visit to the temple..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

