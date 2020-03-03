Development of tribal areas a priority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said the development of tribal areas was a priority for his government. The chief minister also said that there was no discrimination in the allotment of development works in any area of the state.

"Keeping this in mind, several such announcements have been made in the state budget, which will have far-reaching consequences," Gehlot said. Addressing a gathering of people from the Wagad area of the state, who had come to express graduate on budget announcements, Gehlot said , "Development of tribal areas has been a priority for the government." The chief minister said during the previous regime, the Wagad area was allotted the Banswara-Dungarpur-Ratlam rail line and a super critical power plant but the work could not be started. It will be our endeavour that these initiatives, which are important for the development of the area, move forward, he said. Minister of State for Tribal Area Development Arjun Bamania and MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malaviya and Ganesh Ghoghara were present on the occasion..

