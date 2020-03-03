Left Menu
Development News Edition

1L infants, 6.4k mothers died between 2014-19: Maha minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
1L infants, 6.4k mothers died between 2014-19: Maha minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that 1,08,576 infants and 6,485 mothers had died in the state between 2014 -19. Congress MLC Husnabanu Khalife had asked a question in this regard.

Shiv Sena's Deepak Sawant was public health minister for most the period when these deaths occurred. "The health management information system has revealed that 1,08,576 children and 6,485 mothers died during 2014-19 period. However, Maharashtra is in third position in the country in successfully reducing infant mortality after Kerala and Karnataka," he said.

He said the Centre's annual sanctioned amount for child health is Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Stoppage-time penalty earns Indian Arrows a dramatic point against Punjab

Givson Singh converted a penalty during the stoppage-time to help Indian Arrows earn a dramatic 1-1 draw against second-placed Punjab FC at the Cooperage Stadium here on Tuesday. Hero I-League veteran Sanju Pradhan had opened the scoring in...

Chanel swaps skirts for jodhpurs at Paris Fashion Week

Loose, studded trousers split open at the sides and jodhpur-style looks took centre stage at Chanel on Tuesday, as models walked in twos and threes down a vast mirrored floor that served as a runway at one of Paris Fashion Weeks last big sh...

No COVID-19 case in AP, state alert to tackle situation:Dy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister A K K Srinivas said here on Tuesday there was no impact of the deadly novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in the state but the health machinery was on full alert to handle the situation. Rapid response teams, com...

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

Washington, Mar 3 AFP The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday implemented an emergency rate cut, responding to the growing economic risk caused by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called forIn a unani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020