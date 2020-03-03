Maha will create 30,000 housing stock in 2 years: Awhad

The Maharashtra government will create stock of 30,000 housing units in the next two years, Minister Jitendra Awhad said in the Assembly on Tuesday. He said the affordable housing scheme will begin on May 1 and will be completed in two years.

Awhad told the House 10 percent each of houses built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be reserved for police personnel and Class IV government staff. Lands totaling 25,000 acres acquired by SEZ developers but lying unused will be taken back by the government after paying these firms and will be used to construct affordable houses, he said.

The government is contemplating to bring a bill on this issue, he added. "If this is done, five lakh affordable houses can be constructed in five years," he said.

Speaking on the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), he said submission of proposal to final approval will be done in a span of 90 days through a single window system. Speaking during the debate, BJP's Parag Alvani said 600 out of 1600 SRA project were facing problems and demanded the setting up of complaint resolution committees at the divisional level.

He said the MVA government was promising 500 square feet homes to slum dwellers under the SRA but chaos at the local level was hurting development. Due to delay in SRA schemes, developers have stopped paying rent to slum dwellers, because of which several of them are on the streets, he said.

Alvani said the main reason for slowdown in the construction sector was steep hike in premium and increase in construction cost, and this is recovered by the developer from the buyer..

