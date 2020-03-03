Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idea to merge ITBP, SSB now not under consideration: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
Idea to merge ITBP, SSB now not under consideration: Govt

An idea mooted to see if two border guarding forces — SSB and ITBP — could be merged is now not under consideration, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Five MPs had asked the Union Home Ministry if the government was considering to merge the SSB with the ITBP.

"An idea was mooted for considering the possibilities of merger of ITBP and SSB and informal consultations were held in this regard. However, no such proposal is under consideration, at present," Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. PTI had first reported in January this year that a committee of the Directors General of central paramilitary forces and special secretary (internal security) in the Home Ministry is looking into the issue of merging some forces to make them leaner, fighting fit and task-oriented for a specific border guarding role or a specialised counter-terrorist task.

The committee was looking at two mergers: ITBP and SSB; and the National Security Guard with the Central Reserve Police Force. While the 90,000-personnel-strong ITBP is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with China, the SSB mans two open Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

The minister also said the government has approved a modernisation plan-III for all Central Armed Police Forces (including SSB and ITBP) for equipping them with advanced weapons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Escalating Idlib battle raises risk of direct Russia-Turkey clash

Escalating military action by Russia and Turkey in Idlib risks a direct confrontation between the two major foreign powers in Syrias war, days ahead of a summit of their leaders to hammer out a deal to halt the fighting. Both countries say ...

Curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas continues

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students Union KSU members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district, on Tuesday under Section 144 CrPC has promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining ar...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lead rally as G7 pledges virus support

A sharp rebound in world stock markets lost only a little steam on Tuesday despite a lack of any immediately gratifying measures after global policymakers pledged to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.Europes main bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares rise as investors bank on more stimulus

European shares jumped on Tuesday as investors bet on more moves by major central banks and governments to counter the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, helping major stock markets recover from a hammering in the past week.Follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020