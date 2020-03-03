Discretionary funds of Speaker, LoP doubled by MP govt

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to double the discretionary funds of the Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Leader of Opposition. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, a state public relations department official said.

As per the decision, the discretionary fund of the Speaker has been increased to Rs two crore from Rs one crore, while those of the Deputy Speaker and Leader of Opposition have been increased to Rs one crore from Rs 50 lakh, the official informed. The Congress-led government approved a proposal to set up a State Mental Health Authority, with nine government and 11 non-government members, as well as formation of review boards in every district for monitoring mental health.

A proposal to issue lease to people living in illegal colonies developed on surplus government land was approved. Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput said construction in the illegal colonies built on surplus government land in Indore would be regularised.

It will be issued after people pay lease amount and other charges within 12 months, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

