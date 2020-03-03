NIA court orders framing of charges against 15 for trying to establish 'caliphate' with ISIS

An NIA court in Delhi on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 15 accused of allegedly trying to establish a 'caliphate' in India in association with terror outfit ISIS. Special Judge Praveen Singh said there were prima facie enough evidence to start the trial against the accused persons, who were arrested for allegedly planning to carry out attacks on the Republic Day in 2016.

A total of sixteen people were arrested in 2016 for allegedly recruiting and financing people to join the terror outfit. One of the accused, however, turned approver in the case after which the court ordered the framing of charges against 15 accused under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA and Explosive and Substances Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier informed the court that the accused extensively used the internet and social networking sites to identify, facilitate recruitment, training and promote the activities and ideology of the Middle-East based terror outfit. The agency had earlier claimed that during the custodial interrogation, the accused have disclosed many facts about their involvement in the case and on recruiting and financing those willing to join the "Caliphate of ISIS" in Syria.

The court has also issued production warrants against the accused persons to appear before it on March 16, when it will hear the matter and ask whether the accused plead guilty. A case was registered by the NIA on December 9, 2015, against unknown and unidentified persons involved in the activities of ISIS in India and Asian Powers in Peace with India. (ANI)

