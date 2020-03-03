Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Food bill passed to give opportunity for 2nd appeal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:12 IST
Maha: Food bill passed to give opportunity for 2nd appeal

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday cleared a bill amending the Food Safety and Standards Act. It was tabled by FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne.

"The bill allows the prosecuted party to go in for a second appeal against action initiated by the Authority," he said. The minister also said the state government was planning to provide gloves and uniforms to street vendors.

Speaking on milk adulteration, he said, "Officials will frequently visit government operated and private dairies to keep a check on adulteration. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in adulteration." PTI ND BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court gives green light to women's march - with conditions

A Pakistani court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the countrys largest womens rights event but told organizers to ensure participants adhere to decency and moral values.The country-wide event, known as Aurat March, using the Urdu word for w...

OPEC limits delegates, bans press from Vienna HQ for meeting

OPEC said on Tuesday it was limiting the number of OPEC and non-OPEC delegates attending the producer organisations policy meeting on March 5 and 6 to a bare minimum, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.The group also said in a statement t...

Man with fever briefly goes missing from hospital, quarantined

A 25-year-old man running a fever created a flutter as he went missing briefly from a hospital here where he was sent on arrival from Malaysia after screening for coronavirus but returned on his own and has been admitted to the isolation wa...

Iran virus deaths now 77 as emergency services chief infected

Tehran, Mar 3 AFP Coronavirus has claimed 77 lives in Iran, officials said on Tuesday, as the emergency services chief became the latest high-ranking official to be infected in the deadliest outbreak outside China. Iran has scrambled to hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020