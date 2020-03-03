Maha: Food bill passed to give opportunity for 2nd appeal

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday cleared a bill amending the Food Safety and Standards Act. It was tabled by FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne.

"The bill allows the prosecuted party to go in for a second appeal against action initiated by the Authority," he said. The minister also said the state government was planning to provide gloves and uniforms to street vendors.

Speaking on milk adulteration, he said, "Officials will frequently visit government operated and private dairies to keep a check on adulteration. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in adulteration." PTI ND BNM BNM.

