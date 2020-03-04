New policy on libraries in next Legislature session: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the state Legislative Assembly that a new policy on librarieswill be unveiled in the next legislature session. Higher and Technical Education MinisterUday Samant informed the Lower House that the new policywill give a boost to the movement of rural libraries in Maharashtra.

At present there are 12,149 recognised public libraries in the state, he said, adding that since 2012-13, permission had not been given for newlibraries and upgradation of the existing libraries. "A committee was set up to formulate a policy for libraries regarding upgradation of the existing ones, provision of grants and recruitment of staff," he said.

"The reporthas been given to the law and judiciary department and the new policy will be unveiled in the next session," the minister added. "In the last few years, permission was not given to open new government-aided libraries," he said, adding that the new policy will helpstrengthen the library movement at village level.

The local authoritieswill be given powers to set up libraries in the villages, Samant said. The committee has also surveyed the existing libraries.

Members cutting across the party lines stressed the need to encourage the library movement and inculcate reading habits among people, especially in view of the rising use of social media. The legislators also called for the need to digitise important manuscripts available in libraries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.