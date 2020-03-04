Left Menu
Development News Edition

New policy on libraries in next Legislature session: Maha govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:15 IST
New policy on libraries in next Legislature session: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the state Legislative Assembly that a new policy on librarieswill be unveiled in the next legislature session. Higher and Technical Education MinisterUday Samant informed the Lower House that the new policywill give a boost to the movement of rural libraries in Maharashtra.

At present there are 12,149 recognised public libraries in the state, he said, adding that since 2012-13, permission had not been given for newlibraries and upgradation of the existing libraries. "A committee was set up to formulate a policy for libraries regarding upgradation of the existing ones, provision of grants and recruitment of staff," he said.

"The reporthas been given to the law and judiciary department and the new policy will be unveiled in the next session," the minister added. "In the last few years, permission was not given to open new government-aided libraries," he said, adding that the new policy will helpstrengthen the library movement at village level.

The local authoritieswill be given powers to set up libraries in the villages, Samant said. The committee has also surveyed the existing libraries.

Members cutting across the party lines stressed the need to encourage the library movement and inculcate reading habits among people, especially in view of the rising use of social media. The legislators also called for the need to digitise important manuscripts available in libraries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece accuses Turkey of spreading fake news about injured migrants

Greece on Wednesday accused Turkey of disseminating fake news alleging that its armed forces have injured migrants gathered at the land border.The migrants are using Turkish military grade tear gas against Greek troops, Stelios Petsas told ...

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020